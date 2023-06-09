Corning (GLW) Expands Vial Manufacturing With New India Unit

Corning Incorporated GLW has inked a joint venture agreement with SGD Pharma to develop a new glass tubing facility in India. The collaboration is likely to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing capability in the subcontinent to facilitate faster and more efficient delivery of vital medicines. In addition, the collaboration will help SGD Pharma to adopt Corning’s Velocity Vial technology platform for the seamless transition to improved drug filling quality and performance standards.



Leveraging proprietary technology, Corning’s Velocity Vials – borosilicate vials with patented uniform coating – improve manufacturing efficiency and lower production costs. Compared to traditional borosilicate packaging, Velocity Vials offer a 20-50% improvement in efficiency, up to a 96% reduction in glass particulates and a 3x reduction in the likelihood of damage that leads to cracks and breaks.



The Velocity Vial technology platform offers easy access to pharma and biotech companies into Corning’s game-changing pharmaceutical packaging technology. It helps them enhance vial quality, improve filling-line productivity and accelerate the global delivery of injectable medicine. On the other hand, strategic partnerships with pharma firms enable Corning to extend its manufacturing footprint, localize its supply chains and support the purchase of Velocity Vials through a network of selling partners.



SGD Pharma is the latest to join a growing network of leading pharma manufacturers adopting Corning’s cutting-edge coating technology. The manufacturing of Velocity Vials at SGD Pharma’s facility in Vemula, India, is expected to begin in 2024, while pharmaceutical tubing production is likely to commence in 2025.



Notwithstanding challenging macroeconomic conditions, Corning expects to witness 6-8% compound annual sales growth and 12-15% compound annual earnings per share growth through 2023 while investing $10-$12 billion in research, development & engineering, capital, and mergers and acquisitions. It plans to expand its operating margin and return on invested capital and deliver $8-$10 billion to shareholders, including an annual dividend per share increase of at least 10%. To achieve its goals, the company expects to add an incremental $3-$4 billion in annual sales and improve profitability by the end of 2023.



The stock has lost 7.5% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 16.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

