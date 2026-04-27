Is Corning (GLW) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Fiber optics leader Corning is set to report Q1 results on Tuesday before the opening bell. A Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Corning surpassed the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters. With Corning emerging as a leader amid a renewed market rally, is the stock a buy prior to the release?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Analysts are expecting the company to deliver quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, reflecting a 29.6% jump relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Projected revenues of $4.27 billion would mark a 16% improvement versus the year-ago period.

Corning offers a robust AI product suite including optical fiber and cable solutions. The company’s focus on AI integration bodes well for long-term growth.

The pioneer in specialty glass delivered a 4.4% average earnings surprise over the prior four quarters. Corning GLW shares have surged over 90% this year and are outperforming the broader market. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP indicator conclusively predicts a Q1 earnings beat.

Disclosure: The author may hold an interest in the aforementioned securities.

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