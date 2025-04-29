CORNING Earnings Results: $GLW Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORNING ($GLW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $3,679,000,000, missing estimates of $3,679,853,301 by $-853,301.
CORNING Insider Trading Activity
CORNING insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,844,114.
- ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,640 shares for an estimated $5,186,309.
- MARTIN J CURRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,200 shares for an estimated $2,890,983.
- STEFAN BECKER (SVP, Finance & Controller) sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $1,170,744
- EDWARD A SCHLESINGER (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 21,948 shares for an estimated $1,055,077
- LEWIS A STEVERSON (EVP and CLAO) sold 16,079 shares for an estimated $774,240
- JOHN P JR BAYNE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,876 shares for an estimated $677,678.
- LI FANG (SVP, Corning Intl & NBD, Solar) sold 9,166 shares for an estimated $444,097
- JOHN Z ZHANG (SVP&GM Glass Innov. & Asia) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $250,263
- MICHAEL ALAN BELL sold 2,209 shares for an estimated $110,164
CORNING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of CORNING stock to their portfolio, and 618 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,579,277 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $502,727,243
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,616,994 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,399,554
- FMR LLC removed 2,717,146 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,118,777
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 2,614,751 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,252,967
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,362,265 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,254,832
- AMUNDI added 2,268,436 shares (+139.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,796,078
- MARINER, LLC added 2,215,840 shares (+134.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,296,716
CORNING Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/01.
CORNING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
CORNING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 04/15/2025
- Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $60.0 on 01/30/2025
