CORNING Earnings Preview: Recent $GLW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CORNING ($GLW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,679,853,301 and earnings of $0.51 per share.

CORNING Insider Trading Activity

CORNING insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,844,114 .

. ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,640 shares for an estimated $5,186,309 .

. MARTIN J CURRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,200 shares for an estimated $2,890,983 .

. STEFAN BECKER (SVP, Finance & Controller) sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $1,170,744

EDWARD A SCHLESINGER (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 21,948 shares for an estimated $1,055,077

LEWIS A STEVERSON (EVP and CLAO) sold 16,079 shares for an estimated $774,240

JOHN P JR BAYNE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,876 shares for an estimated $677,678 .

. LI FANG (SVP, Corning Intl & NBD, Solar) sold 9,166 shares for an estimated $444,097

JOHN Z ZHANG (SVP&GM Glass Innov. & Asia) sold 5,175 shares for an estimated $250,263

MICHAEL ALAN BELL sold 2,209 shares for an estimated $110,164

CORNING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 610 institutional investors add shares of CORNING stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CORNING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales.

on 01/30, 01/27 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/01.

CORNING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

CORNING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $60.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $58.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Matt Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $54.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.