Corning Earnings Preview

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Corning to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

The announcement from Corning is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.68% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Corning's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.35 0.39 0.47 EPS Actual 0.47 0.38 0.39 0.45 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% -2.0% -0.0%

Corning Share Price Analysis

Shares of Corning were trading at $46.25 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Corning

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Corning.

Analysts have provided Corning with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $47.8, suggesting a potential 3.35% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coherent, Littelfuse and Belden, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Coherent received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $86.18, implying a potential 86.34% upside. Littelfuse received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $281.25, implying a potential 508.11% upside. Belden is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $119.67, indicating a potential 158.75% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Coherent, Littelfuse and Belden, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Corning Outperform 0.25% $949M 0.95% Coherent Buy 9.07% $431.94M -1.51% Littelfuse Neutral -8.74% $207.00M 1.84% Belden Buy -12.70% $226.81M 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

Corning ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Corning is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

A Deep Dive into Corning's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Corning's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Corning's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corning's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Corning visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.