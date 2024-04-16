Corning Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GLW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.14, changing hands as low as $30.90 per share. Corning Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLW's low point in its 52 week range is $25.26 per share, with $36.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.99. The GLW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

