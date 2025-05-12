Corning Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GLW

In trading on Monday, shares of Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.00, changing hands as high as $47.31 per share. Corning Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLW's low point in its 52 week range is $34.15 per share, with $55.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.65. The GLW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

