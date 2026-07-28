Corning Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Optical and Solar Growth

Corning Incorporated GLW reported second-quarter 2026 results with non-GAAP earnings of 78 cents per share, up 30% year over year and 2.6% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Core revenues of $4.74 billion increased 17% and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.9%.



Revenue growth was primarily led by Optical Communications and Solar segments. Enterprise Networks sales jumped 65%, supported by accelerating demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Core operating margin also expanded as higher volumes and improved execution strengthened profitability.

Corning Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Corning Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Corning Incorporated Quote

Optical Sales Accelerate on AI Demand

Optical Communications remained the company’s largest growth engine, with sales rising 32% year over year to $2.07 billion. Segment net income surged 77% to $438 million, reflecting strong demand and favorable operating leverage.



Enterprise Networks drove the improvement as hyperscale customers expanded AI-related data center capacity. Corning also announced multiyear agreements with Amazon and NVIDIA, supporting further demand for optical fiber, cable and connectivity products. The NVIDIA partnership includes plans to increase U.S. optical connectivity manufacturing capacity tenfold and expand domestic fiber production capacity by more than 50%.

Solar Business Posts Sharp Growth

Solar revenues climbed 90% year over year to $438 million, making the segment the company’s fastest-growing operation. Sales also increased 18% sequentially as Corning continued to scale its polysilicon, wafer and module businesses.



The segment recorded a net loss of $7 million against a net income of $2 million a year earlier. Results were affected by an extended maintenance shutdown and equipment upgrade at the solar wafer facility. Management expects profitability to improve in the third quarter as production resumes and operating efficiencies strengthen.

GLW Expands Core Margins and Profitability

Core gross margin improved 120 basis points year over year to 39.6%. Core operating margin expanded 190 basis points to 20.9%, while core operating income rose to $989 million from $770 million.



Core net income increased 30% to $680 million. The stronger margin profile reflected higher sales volumes, a favorable business mix and improved scale. Core return on invested capital advanced 180 basis points to 14.9%, indicating better returns from the company’s asset base and growth investments.



On a GAAP basis, operating income rose to $698 million from $573 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $608 million from $515 million, while research, development and engineering expenses rose to $299 million from $276 million.

Corning’s Other Segments Deliver Mixed Results

Glass Innovations generated sales of $1.46 billion, up 1% year over year. Segment net income increased 9% to $354 million, showing improved profitability despite modest revenue growth. Automotive sales advanced 2% to $471 million, while net income increased 4% to $82 million. The business also improved sequentially, with revenues rising 8% and profit increasing 17% from the first quarter. Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Businesses remained a weak spot. Revenues declined 15% year over year to $294 million, while the segment posted a net loss of $21 million compared with net income of $6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow Strength Lends Support

Corning generated $1.72 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter, up from $708 million a year earlier. Adjusted free cash flow reached $1.42 billion compared with $451 million in the prior-year period.



Capital expenditures totaled $422 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.50 billion at June 30, 2026, while long-term debt stood at $7.76 billion.

Outlook

For the third quarter, management expects core sales between $4.9 billion and $5 billion, representing approximately 16% year-over-year growth. Core earnings are projected between 85 cents and 89 cents per share, implying growth of roughly 28%.



Corning continues to target an annualized sales run rate of $20 billion by the end of 2026 under its upgraded Springboard Plan. The company also aims to reach $30 billion by the end of 2028 and $40 billion by the end of 2030, supported by AI infrastructure, solar expansion and deeper customer partnerships.

Zacks Rank

Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, suggesting a growth of 21.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.9%. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.3% in the last four reported quarters.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, indicating an 8.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.1%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.5% in the last four reported quarters.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, implying a rise of 9.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 27%. Pinterest delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 4.1% in the last four reported quarters.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.