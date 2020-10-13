Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CRF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.2, the dividend yield is 19.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRF was $11.2, representing a -2.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.50 and a 106.26% increase over the 52 week low of $5.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.