Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.154 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CRF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.48, the dividend yield is 13.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRF was $13.48, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.49 and a 63.54% increase over the 52 week low of $8.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

