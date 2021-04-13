Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSOD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. The US$2.9b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$40m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Cornerstone OnDemand's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 8 of the American Software analysts is that Cornerstone OnDemand is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$42m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 90% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:CSOD Earnings Per Share Growth April 13th 2021

Underlying developments driving Cornerstone OnDemand's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Cornerstone OnDemand is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

