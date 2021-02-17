Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Cornerstone OnDemand CSOD reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 128.6%. However, the figure increased 48.8% year over year.



Revenues of $206.9 million surged 46% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 5.2%.

Top-Line Details

Subscription revenues (95.6% of total revenues) increased 39.6% year over year to $197.9 million. At the end of the reported quarter, the number of customers was 6,157 compared with 3,508 in the year-ago quarter.



Gross profit rose 36.4% year over year to $155.6 million. Gross margin contracted 110 basis points (bps) to 75.2%.



Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Quote

Research & development and sales & marketing expenses increased 32% and 29.4% year over year to $30.9 million and $73.4 million, respectively.



Moreover, general & administration expenses surged 51.4% year over year to $31.4 million.



Operating income was $52.1 million, up 83.7% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $153.2 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $35 million compared with $62.6 million at the end of the year-ago quarter.



Unlevered free cash flow in the fourth quarter was $36.4 million compared with $54.7 million at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2021, Cornerstone OnDemand expects revenues between $203 million and $205 million. Subscription revenues are expected between $198 million and $200 million.



Moreover, Cornerstone OnDemand expects operating income in the $44-$46 million range.



For 2021, Cornerstone OnDemand expects revenues between $847 million and $857 million. Subscription revenues are expected between $825 million and $835 million.



Moreover, Cornerstone OnDemand expects operating income in the $205-$212 million range.



Annual recurring revenues are expected between $868 million and $878 million.



Unlevered free cash is expected between $195 million and $205 million

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are United States Cellular USM, Zoom ZM and CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. While both United States Cellular and Zoom sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CrowdStrike carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



United States Cellular is set to report its quarterly results on Feb 18. Zoom and CrowdStrike are set to report the same on Mar 1 and 16, respectively.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.