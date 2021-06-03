Stocks

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CSOD broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

CSOD has rallied 9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests CSOD could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at CSOD's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting CSOD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


