Cornerstone Community Bancorp Shareholders Approve Merger with Plumas Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp announce merger approval, enhancing banking services with combined assets of $2.3 billion.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp have announced that Cornerstone's shareholders have approved the merger agreement which will merge Cornerstone into Plumas. Shareholders of Cornerstone will receive cash and stock of Plumas as part of the deal. The merger is contingent on certain conditions, although Plumas has already obtained the necessary regulatory approvals and does not require approval from its own shareholders. The merger is expected to be finalized in early July 2025, resulting in a combined entity with approximately $2.3 billion in assets and 19 banking branches across Northern California and Nevada. Both companies’ CEOs expressed enthusiasm about the merger, highlighting how it will improve services and create value for customers and communities served.

Potential Positives

Cornerstone's shareholders approved the merger with Plumas, a significant step toward consolidation and growth for the company.

The merger is expected to create a combined company with approximately $2.3 billion in total assets, enhancing its market presence.

The integration allows Cornerstone to leverage Plumas' extensive network and diverse product offerings, broadening their reach beyond their current communities.

Both companies emphasize their commitment to enhancing services and creating lasting value for shareholders, clients, and the broader region.

Potential Negatives

The merger is contingent upon conditions that could lead to termination, indicating potential instability and uncertainty for stakeholders.

Concerns exist regarding the cash consideration for Cornerstone shareholders, which may be reduced under the terms of the merger agreement, possibly diminishing shareholder value.

There are risks associated with retaining key personnel and customers during and after the merger, which could hinder the integration process and affect business continuity.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the merger between Cornerstone and Plumas?

The merger aims to combine strengths, enhance services, and create lasting value for shareholders and communities in Northern California.

When is the merger between Cornerstone and Plumas expected to be completed?

The merger is expected to be completed in early July 2025, pending certain conditions.

Do Plumas shareholders need to approve the merger?

No, the approval of Plumas shareholders is not required to complete the merger with Cornerstone.

What will happen to Cornerstone shareholders after the merger?

Cornerstone shareholders will receive cash and stock of Plumas in exchange for their shares.

What is the size of the combined company post-merger?

The combined company is expected to have approximately $2.3 billion in total assets and 19 banking branches across 11 counties.

$PLBC Insider Trading Activity

$PLBC insiders have traded $PLBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KEVIN FOSTER has made 4 purchases buying 1,581 shares for an estimated $71,230 and 0 sales.

$PLBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $PLBC stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RENO, Nev., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cornerstone Community Bancorp (“Cornerstone”) and Plumas Bancorp (“Plumas”) announced today that Cornerstone’s shareholders approved the principal terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization providing for the merger of Cornerstone with and into Plumas (the “Merger”) and the conversion of each outstanding share of Cornerstone common stock into the right to receive cash and stock of Plumas.





The completion of the Merger is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the merger agreement. Plumas has received the bank regulatory approvals necessary to complete the Merger. The approval of Plumas shareholders is not required to complete the Merger.





Cornerstone and Plumas expect that the Merger will be completed in early July 2025.





"Our merger with Cornerstone is a pivotal milestone in our company’s evolution," said Andrew J. Ryback, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plumas Bancorp. "Both institutions share a strong connection to the people and businesses that make Northern California thrive. By integrating Cornerstone Community Bank’s deep local expertise with Plumas Bank’s advanced technology and small business solutions, we are enhancing the services available to our communities. This partnership will create lasting value for our shareholders, clients, employees, and the broader region for years to come."





"We are thrilled to unite with Plumas, combining our strengths to continue delivering exceptional products, services, and support to our customers, employees, and stakeholders," said Matthew B. Moseley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone, who will remain with Plumas following the acquisition. "Access to Plumas' extensive network of offices and diverse product offerings enables us to broaden our reach beyond the Shasta and Tehama communities we have proudly served for nearly two decades. Our two organizations share a deep connection to the communities we serve, and this partnership allows us to leverage our collective experience to maintain the high standards of service our customers have come to rely on."





The combined company is expected to have approximately $2.3 billion in total assets and 19 full-service banking branches in 11 counties in Northern California and Nevada.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding Plumas, Cornerstone, the combined company and the Merger that are subject to the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to plans, expectations, projections, and statements about the benefits of the Merger, the timing of completion of the Merger, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause or contribute to results differing from those in or implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of Plumas or Cornerstone to terminate the merger agreement; the risk that the cash consideration to be paid to Cornerstone shareholders may be reduced in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement; the failure of Plumas or Cornerstone to satisfy any of the conditions to the Merger on a timely basis or at all; the ability to complete the Merger and integration of Plumas and Cornerstone successfully; costs being greater than anticipated; cost savings being less than anticipated; changes in economic conditions; the risk that the Merger disrupts the business of the Plumas, Cornerstone or both; difficulties in retaining senior management, employees or customers; and other factors that may affect the future results of Plumas, Cornerstone or the combined company. Further information regarding risk factors is contained in Plumas’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its registration statement on Form S-4 with respect to Merger, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



and the investor relations section of Plumas’s website at www.plumasbank.com. Forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Neither Plumas nor Cornerstone undertake any obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.



