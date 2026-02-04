Cornerstone Buys $12 Million of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Key Points

Acquired 245,676 shares of USTB; estimated trade size $12.5 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $12.51 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

Change represented a 1.95% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade position: 246,096 shares valued at $12.5 million.

USTB stake now accounts for 1.95% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On Feb. 2, 2026, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC disclosed a buy of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB), adding 245,676 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $12.51 million based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Feb. 2, 2026, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holding in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 245,676 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $12.5 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund's quarter-end USTB position value rose by $12.51 million, reflecting both new purchases and pricing effects.

What else to know

The buy brings USTB to 1.95% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QQQM: $67.6 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FENI: $63.7 million (9.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FNDX: $44.2 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: BIV: $41.3 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SMLF: $34.2 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of Jan. 30, 2026, USTB shares were priced at $51.00, up 5.8% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 9.9 percentage points.

USTB posted an annualized dividend yield of 4.6% as of Feb. 2, 2026, with shares priced 0.3% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend Yield 4.59% Price (as of market close 1/30/26) $51.00 1-Year Total Return 5.83%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on short-term debt securities with a portfolio maturity of three years or less, targeting income and capital preservation.

The portfolio primarily consists of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, with up to 20% allocated to foreign and emerging-market debt instruments.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, the product offers daily liquidity for institutional and retail investors.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF is a fixed-income ETF that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of short-term bonds.

What this transaction means for investors

Changing market conditions are prompting many institutional investors to adjust their holdings as they head into a new year. Cornerstone Planning Group disclosed over 1,700 positions in its latest 13F, with top holdings in ETFs that focus on tech growth (QQQM), international stocks (FENI), large-cap U.S. stocks (FNDX), small-cap stocks (SMLF), and mid-term bonds (BIV).

USTB is a short-term bond fund that may offer safety and stable income for 2026. Following recent Federal Reserve rate cuts, many investors expect this shift in monetary policy to lead to lower interest rates over the next year. This would favor buying shares of high-yield bond funds, which could gain value as rates fall.

The short duration of short-term bond funds offers less interest rate sensitivity than that of longer-term bonds, which may also benefit investors in an uncertain economic environment. Either way, loading up on USTB is a way to play things safe while boosting near-term income.

