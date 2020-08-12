Cornerstone Building (CNR) Stock Up 20% on Q2 Earnings Beat
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s CNR shares jumped more than 20% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 11, after it reported solid second-quarter 2020 results.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 34 cents for the second quarter against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents and increased 30.8% from the year-ago period. Total revenues of $1,084.9 million, however, decreased 16.3% year over year due to lower volumes, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating Highlights
Cornerstone Building’s pro-forma adjusted EBITDA came in at $159.1 million for the second quarter, down 9% year over year. That said, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) from a year ago. The improvement was due to effective expense management and structural cost reductions that were partially offset by the impacts of lower demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Segment Details
Windows: This segment’s net sales were down 15.8% year over year to $428.3 million. Nonetheless, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 140 bps.
Siding: Net sales declined 10.4% from the prior-year quarter to $285.2 million. That said, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 bps.
Commercial: Net sales decreased 22.7% from the year-ago quarter to $371.4 million. That said, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 10 bps.
All the segments’ margins expanded, courtesy of effective cost-containment efforts and acceleration of the company's strategy to permanently improve the highly variable cost structure. Notably, this marks fifth consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in all segments.
Balance Sheet
As of Jul 4, 2020, Cornerstone Building had cash and cash equivalents of $483.5 million, up from $98.4 million at 2019-end. It has $145.8 million of excess availability on the asset-based revolving credit facility. Moreover, net debt leverage ratio improved to 5.3 at the end of second-quarter 2020 from 6.1 a year ago.
Free cash flow was $49.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared with free cash flow usage of $11.2 million a year ago.
In second-quarter 2020, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $69.1 million compared with $18.8 million in the same period last year.
Q3 Guidance
The company expects net sales between $1,160 million and $1,240 million, gross profit within $275-$300 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $170-$195 million.
Zacks Rank
Cornerstone Building — which shares space with Eagle Materials Inc. EXP, Summit Materials Inc. SUM and U.S. Concrete, Inc. USCR in the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
