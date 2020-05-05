Cornerstone Building (CNR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cornerstone Building (CNR) closed at $4.69, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of products used in commercial buildings had gained 6.42% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 22.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 14.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CNR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 12, 2020. On that day, CNR is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.43%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CNR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, CNR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.29.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

