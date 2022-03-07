US Markets
Cornerstone Building Brands to go private in $5.8 bln deal

Cornerstone Building Brands, a manufacturer of exterior building products, said on Monday it has agreed to be taken private by shareholder Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in a $5.8 billion deal, including debt.

March 7 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Building Brands CNR.N, a manufacturer of exterior building products, said on Monday it has agreed to be taken private by shareholder Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in a $5.8 billion deal, including debt.

The private equity firm, which owns about 49% of Cornerstone's common stock, has offered the target's shareholders $24.65 in cash for each share held.

The offer represents an about 16% premium to the closing price of Cornerstone's shares on Friday. Cornerstone's shares rose more than 13% in premarket trading.

The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022.

