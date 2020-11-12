Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.4% to US$8.03 in the past week. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$0.24 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$1.2b came in 2.2% ahead of analyst predictions. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CNR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cornerstone Building Brands' three analysts is for revenues of US$4.81b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 2.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Cornerstone Building Brands forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.62 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.70b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.48 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Cornerstone Building Brands' future following the latest results, with a very substantial lift in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$10.50, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Cornerstone Building Brands analyst has a price target of US$12.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cornerstone Building Brands' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Cornerstone Building Brands' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.9% increase next year well below the historical 30%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Cornerstone Building Brands.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Cornerstone Building Brands following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$10.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Cornerstone Building Brands going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Cornerstone Building Brands is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.