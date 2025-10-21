Cornerstone Bancorp Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Cornerstone Bancorp Inc. (CNBP) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.94 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $2.63 million, or $2.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $9.53 million from $8.35 million last year.

Cornerstone Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.94 Mln. vs. $2.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.99 vs. $2.69 last year. -Revenue: $9.53 Mln vs. $8.35 Mln last year.

