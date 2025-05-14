Corn Weakness Extends to Tuesday

The corn market was lower on Tuesday with contracts falling another 4 to 6 cents across the nearbys. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 3/4 cents at $4.14 3/4.

Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon showed the US corn crop at 62% planted as of May 11, which is 6 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average pace. Of the major 18 states USDA reports on, IL (-6), KY (-9), MO (-3), NC (-6), and OH (-2) were all lagging their respective average pace. Emergence was tallied at 28%, running ahead of the 5-year average at 21%.

Following the USDA Brazilian production increase to 130 MMT on Monday, Dr Michael Cordonnier was less aggressive, but raised is projection by 1 MMT o 127. The market may be taking some premium off the table with a larger crop possibly eating into some fourth quarter US exports.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.36, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.14 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.42 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.41, down 4 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.98 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

