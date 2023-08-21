Corn Weaker into Midday

Corn futures are pulling back from the overnight gains at midday. Contracts are anywhere from 7 to 9 cents lower in the front months.

USDA published an export sale announcement of 111,770 MT of new crop corn to Mexico this morning. Iran issued an international tender to bring in 180k MT of feed corn.

Export Inspections data showed 458,256 MT of corn shipped during the week, that ended on August 17. That was a 5.12% increase from the previous week, but still lags the same week last year by 41.27%. Mexico was the top destination of 271,071 MT.

Crop Progress data is expected to show condition ratings steady on the week at 59% gd/ex.

Brazil’s Government bought 30,600 MT of corn from their domestic market to add to public food stocks. This was the first confirmed purchase as the government intends to pull 500k MT of the record harvest out of the domestic market. Private analyst Patria had 2nd crop harvest at 78% complete as of 8/18. That was a 5 ppts advancement for the week and remains 7% points behind the average pace.

Chinese officials announced plans to offer a plant chemicals subsidy for fall 23/24 crops in response to harsh drought conditions and adverse flooding. The subsidy is good for fertilizers for autumn grains.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.70 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.08, down 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.84 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.98 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

