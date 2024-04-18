News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Weaker Following Export Sales Data

April 18, 2024 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn futures are pushing lower at midday despite an initial surge higher at the 8:30 am CDT morning open. They are currently down 2 to 4 cents across most front months on Thursday.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a 54% uptick in sales during the week that ended on April 11 to 501,166 MT. That was un the middle of the 300,000 MT to 900,000 MT estimates. Columbia was the top buyer of 273,700 MT. New crop bookings were tallied at 65,000 MT, vs. the trade expectations of 0-100,000 MT. 

The US ag attaché for Argentina reduced the unofficial corn production for that country to 51 MMT from 57 MMT back in January. Disease pressure is blamed. The attaché also expects 2024/25 production to be smaller because of more acreage switching to soybeans. 

May 24 Corn  is at $4.28, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.11 3/8, down 2 1/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  is at $4.37 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  is at $4.60 3/4, down 4 cents,

New Crop Cash   is at $4.24 1/2, down 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.