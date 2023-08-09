Corn Weakens on Wednesday

Futures were 2 to 4 3/4 cents in the red on Wednesday.

Weekly EIA data showed producers averaged 1.023 million barrels of output per day during the week that ended 8/4. That was a 44k bpd decrease from the prior week and was the lowest output since June 9th. Ethanol stocks increased 20k barrels to 22.88 million.

Pre-report estimates for the weekly Export Sales report on Thursday range 75k to 600k MT for old crop and 200k to 600k MT for new crop sales.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry showed MYTD grain exports have reached 2.76 MMT through July and the first week of August. That includes 1.33 MMT of corn. Total grain output is estimated to be within 50-55 MMT, similar to 53 MMT last year but still well under the 86 MMT record in 2021.

South Korea’s MFG is tendering for 140,000 MT of corn.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.81, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.21 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.94 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.08 1/4, down 4 cents,

