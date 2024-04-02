Corn UNCH to Fractionally Higher into Day Session

Corn futures traded in a 3 ¼ cent range overnight and are set to begin the day session UNCH to fractionally higher. Front month corn prices ended Monday with 3 to 6 cent losses. Preliminary OI data showed traders were rolling out of May (-11k) and into July (+4.4k), Dec (+2.4k) and Mar (+1.2k). On net there were 2.4k fewer corn futures in play after Monday.

NASS issued the first national Crop Progress report of the 24/25 season showing corn planting has begun in IL, KS, KY, MO, TN, and TX. Nationally 2% of the crop was planted as of 3/31, in line with long term averages. Texas was 57% planted. Milo was 11% planted including 42% of the intended state crop now planted in Texas.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report had 1.431 MMT of corn shipped for the week that ended 3/28, the largest volume of the year to date. That was up from 1.255 MMT last week and from 1.1 MMT during the same week a year ago. Mexico and Japan were the top destinations. The report had accumulated corn exports at 25.87 MMT as of 3/28 which is now 33.5% ahead of last year’s pace.

The USDA Grain Crushing report showed 441.5 million bushels of corn utilized for ethanol production in February. The 6 month total is 2.714 billion bushels, running 6.5% ahead of year ago. The WASDE March forecast anticipates full year use will be up 4%.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.35 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.15 3/8, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.49 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently UNCH

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.74 3/4, down 3 cents, currently UNCH

