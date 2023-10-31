Corn UNCH for Tuesday’s Day Session

Corn prices are UNCH to within a tick of UNCH on either side rounding out the overnight action. Dec corn stayed in a +/- ¾ cent range overnight. On Monday, corn settled just a penny off the low with front month losses of 2 to 2 ½ cents. The Dec ’23 contract stayed in a narrow 6 ¾ cent range on Monday from +3 ½ to -3 ¼ cents. Dec ’24 futures were only fractionally lower on Tuesday and continue to hold a 33 cent premium to spot Dec.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the 23/24 corn harvest advanced 12% points to 71% finished for the week ending 10/29. That compares to 74% finished last year and is still ahead of the 66% average pace.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 531,516 MT of corn was shipped during the week of 10/26. That was up from 450k MT during both last week and the same week last year. The season’s total reached 4.945 MMT (195 mbu), compared to 4.216 MMT (166 mbu) last season.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.78 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.50 1/2, down 2 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.92 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently UNCH

May 24 Corn closed at $5.01, down 2 1/2 cents, currently UNCH

