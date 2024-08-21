Corn Turning Higher on Wednesday Morning

Corn prices are reversing the Tuesday losses with Wednesday morning showing fractional to 1 ¼ cent gains. Futures closed the Turnaround Tuesday session with contracts down 2 to 3 cents across the front months.

The second day of the ProFarmer Crop Tour on Tuesday showed Indiana yields averaging 187.54 bpa. That was above the 180.89 bpa from last year and the 3-year average of 184.07 bpa. Nebraska yields averaged 173.25 bpa, larger vs. last year’s 167.22 bpa and the three-year average of 169.37 bpa.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange expects to see a 17% drop in Argentina corn area for the 2024/25 crop at 15.5 million acres.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.75, down 3 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.62, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $3.98, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cents

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.17 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.55 5/8, down 3 cents,

