Corn Trading Stronger through Midday

October 31, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

Corn futures are up by 1 ¾ to 2 ½ cents so far for the last trade day of the month. Dec is 3c off the session high. Through the month of October, Dec corn has seen a 33 ½ cent range and is battling through today to determine the color of the candle. 

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the 23/24 corn harvest advanced 12% points to 71% finished for the week ending 10/29. That compares to 74% finished last year and  is still ahead of the 66% average pace.

Brazil’s AgRural had bean planting at 40% finished, from 46% last year, igniting fears of delayed beans leading to the second corn crop missing its ideal window. 

Dec 23 Corn  is at $4.80 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.51 1/1, up 1 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  is at $4.94 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn  is at $5.03, up 2 cents,

