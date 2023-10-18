Corn Trading Higher through Midweek Session

Midday corn prices are working 2 to 3 ¾ cents higher so far. Dec is 2c off the high so far, but has stayed under the $5 round number.

EIA showed ethanol producers averaged 1.035m barrels of ethanol output per day during the week that ended 10/13. That was a 6-wk high and was the 4th consecutive +1m bpd week. Ethanol stocks tightened by 414k barrels to 21.112 million.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.92 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.62 3/8, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.07 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $5.15 1/4, up 4 cents,

