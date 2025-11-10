Stocks

Corn Trading on the Higher Side to Start Monday

November 10, 2025 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn prices are up 1 to 2 cents so far on Monday morning. Friday futures action posted losses of 1 to 2 cents across most contracts, as December managed to slip 4 ¼ cents lower last week. Friday’s open interest was down 10,578 contracts, with 26,776 contracts exiting December. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents to $3.88. 

USDA is expected to release their Crop Production and WASDE reports this Friday. 

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 36% planted, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. Crop conditions on the corn emerged are rated at 79% good to excellent.

AgRural estimated the Brazilian first corn crop at 72% planted in the south-center region, in line with the same time last year. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.27 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.88, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.42, down 1 cent, currently up 2 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.50 1/2, down 1 cent, currently up 1 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

