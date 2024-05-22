Corn Trading Higher in Wednesday Morning

Corn prices are back to higher trade to open up the Wednesday morning session with gains of 1 to 2 ½ cents. On Tuesday corn contracts were fractionally to 2 ½ cents in the red. Rains over the next couple days are limited to the WCB, with the ECB precip expected over the weekend.

USDA reported a couple private export sale announcements on Tuesday morning, with 113,050 MT split evenly between old and new crop shipment to Mexico and 110,000 MT of 23/24 corn to Spain.

The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report indicated variable state planting results. IL was 4% points behind normal, with IN and NE 3% back of the average and IA lagging behind by 8%. MN was ahead of the average pace by 7% points, with the Dakotas putting in work over that week (SD +7% vs. ave and ND +15%).

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.58, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.34 3/8, down 2 3/8 cents,

Sep 24 Corn closed at $4.68 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 1 ¾ cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.82 1/4, down 2 cents, currently up 1 ¾ cents

New Crop Cash was $4.44, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.