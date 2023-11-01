Corn Trading Fractionally Higher into Wednesday

The corn market is cautiously higher for the new month of trade. Dec corn again kept to a tight range overnight from -¾ to +1 ¼ cents. Corn futures finished the Halloween session with fractional to 1 ½ cent gains, rounding out the month of October on a net 2c gain for the December contract. Dec corn saw a 33 ½ cent range through the month.

Weekly EIA data will be out later this morning, highlighting ethanol production during the week that ended 10/27.

Brazil’s AgRural had bean planting at 40% finished, from 46% last year, igniting fears of delayed beans leading to the second corn crop missing its ideal window.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.78 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.49 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.93, up 1/4 cent, currently up 3/4 cent

May 24 Corn closed at $5.01 3/4, up 3/4 cent, currently up 3/4 cent

