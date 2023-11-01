News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Trading Fractionally Higher into Wednesday

November 01, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The corn market is cautiously higher for the new month of trade. Dec corn again kept to a tight range overnight from -¾ to +1 ¼ cents. Corn futures finished the Halloween session with fractional to 1 ½ cent gains, rounding out the month of October on a net 2c gain for the December contract. Dec corn saw a 33 ½ cent range through the month. 

Weekly EIA data will be out later this morning, highlighting ethanol production during the week that ended 10/27. 

Brazil’s AgRural had bean planting at 40% finished, from 46% last year, igniting fears of delayed beans leading to the second corn crop missing its ideal window. 

 

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $4.78 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash   was $4.49 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $4.93, up 1/4 cent, currently up 3/4 cent

May 24 Corn  closed at $5.01 3/4, up 3/4 cent, currently up 3/4 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.