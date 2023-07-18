Corn Trades 5% Higher

Corn ended the day just a nickel under the session highs with 22 to 29 1/2 cent gains. That was the highest close since June 30th for the December contract.

Algeria is on the market for 240k MT of corn, to be sourced from South America. Iran is tendering for 180k MT of corn.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $5.28 3/4, up 29 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.74 1/2, up 30 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.34 1/2, up 28 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.44 1/2, up 27 1/4 cents,

