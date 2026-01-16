Corn Ticking Higher on Friday Morning Trade

Corn price action is showing 1 to 2 cent gains so far on Friday morning. Futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 1 to 2 cents in the front months. Preliminary open interest was up another 14,050 contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ½ cents at $3.82 1/2.

The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They will open back up on Monday evening.

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 500,302 MT of corn during the reporting period to unknown destinations, with 260,000 MT during the reporting period for Japan.

USDA Export Sales data from Thursday showed a total of 1.14 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the ending on January 8. That was more than triple the sales from the week prior, a 3-week higher, and 11.3% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 265,800 MT, with 210,800 MT sold to Japan and 133,400 MT to Taiwan. Another 1,270 MT was sold for 2026/27.

A couple South Korean importers purchased 130,000 MT of corn in private purchase overnight.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.20 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.82 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.27 3/4, down 2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.34, down 2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

