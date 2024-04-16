Corn Stuck Lower at Midday

Corn futures are still stuck in negative territory at midday on Tuesday, as contracts are fractionally to 2 cents lower across most contracts.

Rains were rolling through the Northern Plains overnight, moving over to other parts of the Western Corn Belt today and eventually eastward tomorrow. Beyond that, the last half of this week and into early next week are drier for much of the Corn Belt.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop at 6% planted as of Sunday, 1% ahead of the 5-year average but 1% behind the same day last year. The average trade guess was 7%. Some sort of planting pace has been picked up in all but 5 of the major 18 states (CO, MN, ND, OH, and PA). Missouri was already 26% complete compared to the 10% average, with IA 4% planted. States in the Eastern Corn Belt are off to a slightly slower start, with IL (3%), IN (1%) and OH (0%) each 1% back of the 5-year average.

Ukraine’s ag ministry expects this year’s corn acreage to drop 4.5% from last year at 3.863 million hectares (9.55 million acres). Production is forecasted at 27 MMT

May 24 Corn is at $4.31, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.13 1/8, down 3/8 cent,

Jul 24 Corn is at $4.42 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.67 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.30 3/8, down 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.