News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Struggling to Stay Positive on Tuesday

November 21, 2023 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn is trading on either side of unchanged so far on Tuesday, as contracts are fading off early morning gains. Short covering was noted on Monday’s strength, with preliminary open interest dropping 3,765 contracts. 

Barchart updated their US corn production forecast on Tuesday, leaving yield at 183.74 bpa. The overall production total was raised by 738 mbu to 15.67 bbu in a 1.05 million acre increase to harvested acres at 85.29 million. That compares to the USDA’s current numbers at 174.9 bpa for yield and 87.1 million acres for harvested acreage.

Crop Progress data from USDA showed the US corn harvest at 93% complete as of November 19, 2% ahead of the average pace. ECB producers continue to struggle with a crop that refuses to dry down. 

Dec 23 Corn  is at $4.69 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.43 1/1, down 3/8 cent,

Mar 24 Corn  is at $4.88 1/2, up 1 cent,

May 24 Corn  is at $4.98 3/4, up 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.