News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Stronger into Midday

December 05, 2023 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month corn prices are fractionally to 4 ¾ cents higher. There were 532 delivery notices overnight against December corn futures. The oldest long is now dated 11/30/23. ADM did stop 167 of those for the house account. 

South Korea’s KFA is on the market for 68k MT of feed corn via tender. 

USDA reported 1.158 MMT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 11/30. After revising past reports higher, the export total for the season was up to 8.248 MMT (331.8 mbu) – a 26.7% improvement vs. last year’s pace. 

Trader estimates ahead of Friday’s December WASDE and Crop Production reports show analysts are looking for a miniscule change, seeing a 2.8 mbu tighter corn carryout for the U.S. and a 1.6 MMT tighter carryout for the world picture. Argentina is projected with a 300k MT lighter production and a 1.8 MMT lighter output is seen for Brazil. 

A publicly traded farming company in Brazil, SLC Agricola, reported their winter corn area will be 7.5% below their prior estimate given struggles with the soybean crop. 

Brokerage firm StoneX figures Brazil’s first crop corn output at 26.45 MMT (from 26.77 previously), and their second crop production at 97.33 MMT (down from 98.96 MMT). 

Dec 23 Corn  is at $4.65, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.55 5/8, up 2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  is at $4.87 1/2, up 2 cents,

May 24 Corn  is at $4.98 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.