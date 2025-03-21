Corn Strength Showing at Midday, with Solid Export Sales

Corn futures are showing 4 to 6 cent gains int eh nearbys on Thursday, as new crop is 1 ½ cents in the green. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back up 3 1/2 cents at $4.25 1/2.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.497 MMT in bookings, which was on the higher side of estimates between 0.8 and 1.7 MMT in old crop corn sales during the week ending on 3/13. That was a 4-week high and still 26.2% above the same week last year. Japan was the largest buyer of 487,700 MT, with 397,200 MT sold to South Korea and Mexico buying 303,700 MT. Unknown destinations cancelled 383,600 MT, mainly switched to Japan (198,000 MT) and South Korea (194,000 MT). Sales for 2025/26 were 61,375 MT in the middle of the expected 0-100,000 MT.

The International Grains Council raised their 2024/25 world corn production number by 1 MMT but trimmed the carryout projection by 1 MMT to 274 on Wednesday morning. Their initial 2025/26 projection shows a 52 MMT increase in production yr/yr, with stocks seen at 280 MMT.

May 25 Corn is at $4.67 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.31, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.74, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.53, up 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.16, up 1 3/4 cents,

