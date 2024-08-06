Corn Strength Rejected on Tuesday

Corn futures were bouncing from the early weakness into Tuesday’s midday, but the closing action saw futures call 1 to 2 cents in the front months.

June corn exports out of the US totaled 5.496 MMT (216.38 mbu), which was a 3-year high but down 7.89% from the May shipment total. The official Census data has exports at 47.81 MMT, or 1.88 bbu, through June, leaving 342 mbu needed to reach USDA’s projection in the last 2 months of the marketing year.

Exports of distillers in June totaled 945,592 MT, a 3-year low. Ethanol shipments, however, totaled 145.87 million gallons, which was down 6% from May but a record for June.

Brazilian corn exports in July totaled 3.553 MMT according to trade ministry data, down 16% from July 2023.

NASS data released yesterday afternoon showed condition ratings across the country down 1% to 67% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index, fell 2 points to 370. In the Plains states, conditions were deteriorating, with NE down 7 points on the Brugler500 index, KS losing 13 points, and Texas dropping 19 points. Conditions in IL and ND were up 10 points, with IN and MN improving 2 points.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.88 3/4, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.78, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.05 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.22 1/4, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.69 7/8, down 2 cents,

