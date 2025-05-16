Corn Steady Early on Friday

Corn futures are trading with contracts mixed but sticking close to unchanged. The corn market closed the Thursday session with July up 3 cents, as Export Sales data was supportive. New crop contracts were down 1 to 3 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 6,431 contracts on Thursday, mostly in July (3,450) and September (3,525). The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ¼ cents at $4.20.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed corn bookings for old crop at 1.677 MMT in the week of May 8. That was a 20-week high and more than double the same week last year. South Korea led the buying spree at 603,300 MT in purchases, with 314,200 MT sold to Mexico and 208,000 MT to Japan. New crop sales were 508,928 MT, largest 2025/26 sales total yet this marketing year. Mexico was the bulk buyer of new crop at 467,100 MT.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.48 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.20 1/1, up 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.25, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.53 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

New Crop Cash was $3.96, down 2 cents,

