Corn Staying Red through Tuesday Morning

Overnight trading has corn extending the drop by another 3 to 4 3/4 cents. The range overnight was 8c, but prices have mostly faded since 8pm. Preliminary OI data showed yesterday’s weakness was predominantly long liquidation with 16.6k fewer contracts in play. The options however saw massive call buying yesterday. Futures saw some limited strength in the afternoon to close off their lows, but the board was still red. December ended the day at a 1 1/2 cent loss after spending the first trade day of the week in a 11 3/4 cent range.

Ahead of the NASS Crop Production and WASDE updates on Friday, analysts are looking for a 1.8 bpa national corn yield hit on average. The full range of estimates is from 172.4 to 178 bpa. Traders expect total production to be 15.153 bbu on average.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report had corn 93% silking as of 8/6. That remains 2% points ahead of average. NASS showed 47% was in dough stage, leading the average pace by 1ppt. NASS reported 8% of the national crop was dented, matching average. Corn conditions in VP dropped 1ppt as did fair, bringing good up by 2. That equates to a 4 point increase on the Brugler500 Index to 349. CO, IL, MO, NE and the Dakotas improved the most, while KS, MN, and TN each dropped during the week.

Also from the report, NASS showed 59% of the milo crop was headed and 26% was coloring – both inline with the average pace. Sorghum conditions were 6 points higher on the Brugler500 Index to 351.

Weekly Export Inspections data showed 376,623 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 8/3. That was down from 538k MT last week and from 555k MT during the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination at nearly 60% of the total.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.82 1/4, down 2 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.22 1/8, down 1 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.95 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.09 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

