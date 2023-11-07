News & Insights

Corn Staying Red through Midday

November 07, 2023 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn remains near the lows for the day at midday following some overnight weakness. The Dec/Dec spread remains a 40 cent carry. The new crop soy/corn ratio is 2.54. 

Census data confirmed the September corn export was 3.165 MMT. That was up from 2.5 MMT during both Aug and Sep ’22. Ethanol exports came in at 122m gallons which was a 36% increase from Sep ’22. 

The weekly Inspections data had 535,191 MT of corn exports during the week that ended 11/02. USDA had the season total to date at 5.489 MMT (201.7 mbu), compared to 4.47 MMT last year at this time. 

USDA’s Ag Attache reduced their estimate for Brazil’s corn production by 5 MMT to 130 MMT, citing reduced profitability and therefore reduced acreage. USDA’s official estimate is 129 MMT for Brazilian corn – will be updated Thursday. 

Survey respondents are looking for USDA to trim the Argentine corn crop by 0.5 MMT on average and the Brazilian crop by 1.4 MMT on average. Global corn carryout is estimated to come in between 307 MMT and 315 MMT from the 312.4 MMT in the October WASDE.  

 

Dec 23 Corn  is at $4.70 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.44 5/8, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  is at $4.85 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn  is at $4.95 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

 

