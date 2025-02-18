Corn Starting Off the Week with Gains

The corn market is trading with 1 to 3 cents higher trade so far on Tuesday morning. Corn futures got some spillover support from the wheat market on Friday, as futures were up fractionally to 3 cents higher. March was up 8 ¾ cents on the week. The CmdtyView’ national average Cash Corn price was up 2 3/4 cents on Friday at $4.63 1/2.
CFTC data via the Commitment of Traders report showed specs cutting 31,828 contracts from their net long position in corn futures and options as of Tuesday. They took that net position to 332,389 contracts.
Brazil’s AgRural estimates the country’s first corn crop at 29% harvested as of last Thursday, with the second corn crop 36% planted. A Taiwan importer has issued a tender to buy 65,000 MT of corn, with a Wednesday deadline.
Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.96 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents
Nearby Cash was $4.63 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,
May 25 Corn closed at $5.08 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.73, up 1/4 cent, currently up 1 1/4 cents
New Crop Cash was $4.41 1/4, up 1/2 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Big Futures Traders Are Shorting the Cotton Market. Is a Major Move Coming?
- The Baltic Dry Freight Index Is Near a 2-Year Low. Why It’s a Bearish Omen for Commodities.
- High Volatility Could Soon Hit Ag Futures Markets. Here’s 2 Ways to Play It.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.