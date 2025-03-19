Corn Starting Wednesday Weaker

Corn futures are showing early losses of 1 to 3 cents so far on Wednesday morning. The corn market posted mixed action on Tuesday, with nearbys down 2 to 3 cents. New crop December was up ¼ cent at the close. Preliminary open interest was down 8,117 contracts on Tuesday, mainly in Front month May The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back down 1 ¾ cents at $4.22.

The new crop soy/corn ratio is at 2.24, still leaning towards corn. We will get the March Planting Intention report at the end of the month. S&P Global estimates a total of 94.3 million corn acres planted this spring, which is up 800,000 acres from their previous estimates.

Commodity Bulletin:

EIA will release their weekly petroleum status report on Wednesday, with some expecting to see production slip after last week’s drop as inventory builds.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.58 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.22, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.68, down 2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.54 1/4, up 1/4 cent, currently down 2 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.17 3/4, unch,

