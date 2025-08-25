Corn Starting Off Monday on a Higher Note

Corn prices are showing 3 to 4 cent gains across the front months so far on Monday. Futures closed out the Friday session with mixed action, as nearbys were within a penny of unchanged. September managed a 4 ½ cent gain last week, with December up 6 ¼ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 cent at $3.70.

After last week’s crop tour showed most states’ yield above last year, ProFarmer pegged the 2025 national yield at 182.7 bpa, with production at 16.204 billion bushels. That is down from 188.8 bpa and 16.742 bbu from USDA’s August Crop Production report.

CFTC data showed speculators in corn futures and options cutting 31,464 contracts from their net short position as of August 19 to a net short of 144,650 contracts. Commercials added 25,041 contracts to their net short position by Tuesday to 57,745 contracts.

A Taiwan importer tendered for 65,000 MT of wheat overnight, with a Wednesday deadline. AgRural estimates 98% of the 2024/25 second corn crop out of Brazil harvested as of Thursday, with the 2025/26 first corn crop at 3.2% planted.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.88 1/4, up 1 cent, currently up 3 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $3.70, up 1 cent,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.11 1/2, down 1/4 cent, currently up 3 ½ cents

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.28 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up 3 ½ cents

New Crop Cash was $3.68 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

