Corn Starting Friday Red

The Friday morning action has corn futures trading 2 cents in the red, though old crop corn prices are still up by 2 cents on the weekly chart heading into the weekend. On Thursday, futures were up 1 ½ to 2 cents across the front months. May printed an 8 ¼ cent range for the day from-1 ½ to +4 ¾ cents, hitting a five week high in the process.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 1.19 MMT of corn was booked during the week that ended 3/14. That was at the high end of the expected range but was down 8% for the week and was under the 3.1 MMT sold during the same week last year. Total commitments were up to 41.7 MMT, which is 19% ahead of last year’s pace.

US planting progress is running a bit behind schedule in the Southeast and Delta, according to producers we spoke with early this week. Wet weather over the next 5 days will keep a lot of planters in the machine shed until the end of the month.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.40 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.17 7/8, up 2 3/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.54, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.76 3/4, up 2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

