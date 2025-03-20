Corn Sneaking Out Thursday AM Gains

The corn market is showing fractional to 2 cent gains so far on Thursday morning. Futures posted mixed trade to close out the Wednesday session, as front months were up 1 to 3 ¼ cents and new crop December was down 2 ¾ cents. Preliminary open interest was down 10,267 contracts, mainly led by liquidation in the May. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back up 3 1/2 cents at $4.25 1/2.
EIA data from Wednesday morning showed ethanol production rising 43,000 barrels per day to 1.105 million bpd. Stocks saw a draw of 801,000 barrels to 26.575 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 19,000 bpd to 896,000 bpd.
Export Sales data for this morning is estimated to show between 0.8 and 1.7 MMT in old crop corn sales during the week ending on 3/13. Sales for 2025/26 are expected to total 0-100,000 MT.
Turkey has issued a 1 MMT import quota for feed corn at a reduced tariff rate until the end of June.
May 25 Corn closed at $4.62, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents
Nearby Cash was $4.25 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,
Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.69 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.51 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent
New Crop Cash was $4.14 3/8, down 2 1/2 cents,
