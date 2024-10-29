Corn Sneaking Higher on Tuesday AM

Corn prices are showing fractional gains across the front months so far on Tuesday morning. Futures closed out the Monday session with contracts heading down ½ to 4 ½ cents across the board, led by the nearbys. Preliminary open interest saw net new selling across most contracts, with exception to the December, as the rest were up 20,029 contracts. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 4 1/4 cents at $3.78 1/4 per bu.

USDA reported private export sales on Monday morning of 124,000 MT of corn to Japan, with an additional 120,000 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed 81% of the US corn crop was harvested as of October 27, which was 17 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average.

USDA’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 823,664 MT (32.43 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of October 24, which was down 17.73% from last week but 52.31% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 386,252 MT, with 235,441 MT headed to Columbia. Year to date exports are now 6.62 MMT (260.62 mbu), which is 33% above the same point last year.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.10 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.78 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.24 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

May 25 Corn closed at $4.33 1/4, down 4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.