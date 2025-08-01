Corn Sneaking Higher on Thursday

Corn futures are trying to continue the Wednesday bounce, with contracts up fractionally to 2 cents in the front months on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $3.76 1/4.

A slew of private export sales were announced this morning, with 100,000 MT to Colombia, 140,000 MT to South Korea, and 136,000 MT to unknown destinations reported all for 2025/26.

Late on Wednesday, President Trump announced a trade deal with South Korea, setting the US tariff on South Korean goods at 15%.

USDA reported a total of 340,924 MT of old crop corn sold in the week ending on July 24, in the middle of the 200,000 to 800,000 MT estimates. That’s was down from the week prior but is still more than double the same week last year. New crop bookings exceeded the 0.6 and 1.6 MMT trade estimates at 1.892 MMT. That was a marketing year high for the 2025/26 crop.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.93 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.13 1/4, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.29 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

