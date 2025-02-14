Corn Sneaking Higher on Spillover Support

Corn is getting spillover support from a sharp rally in the wheat market on Friday, as futures are up 3 cents in the front months and down fractionally in the new crop. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price is up 3 cents at $4.63 3/4. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of 2024/25 corn to Columbia this morning.

Export Sales data now has the 2024/25 total commitments for the marketing year to 46.416 MMT, which is 75% of USDA’s forecast, which is ahead of the 72% average pace.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.96 1/2, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.63 3/4, up 3 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $5.09, up 3 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.72 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.41 3/4, unch,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.